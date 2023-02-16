Share:

An accountability court (AC) has barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case.

As per details, the court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab till February 27 and restrained the bureau from his arrest.

Usman Buzdar’s counsel told the court that the NAB first said his arrest is not needed but now sent a notice.

The court ordered Buzdar to submit two surety bonds of Rs500,000 for availing the relief of the bail.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) denied that it is inquiring into assets beyond means charges against former chief minister Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.