Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has expressed serious concern over the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to former APHC Convener Syed Faiz Hussain Naqshbandi in Islamabad, he said India has crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality in the illegally occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Tanveer urged the world community to take notice of India's apartheid regime brazenly violating the UN resolutions that guarantee the right of self-determination to people of Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister appointed Faiz Hussain Naqshbandi as his Honorary Special Assistant on the Freedom Movement of Kashmir.