The Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 was organized by the Pakistan Navy and concluded with the PM as the chief guest. With various naval operational manoeuvres and drills performed followed by the International Fleet Review, the mega exercise saw foreign aircraft involved as well. The endeavour, thus, aims to make the region more peaceful and secure, and with 50 countries involved, it is no small news.

The culmination saw the participating ships forming an “AMAN Formation” which signifies this collective resolve going forward. This, along with the PIMEC 23 adds to the determination of the Pakistan Navy toward maritime potential and investment. Likewise, around 20 MoUs, one joint venture, and one purchase agreement for iron export were signed. As mentioned, 50 countries and their naval aircraft being involved in the exercise indicate broad global defence ties that can be worked on.

Navies of countries included the US, Turkey, and China. It is also commendable that Pakistan Navy paratroopers unfurled a Turkish flag in a show of solidarity with earthquake victims in Turkey. The Biennial event has been taking place since 2007 and has been refreshing to see in the wake of other national stresses. This year also included more countries than the last time.

The momentum of this event should be carried forward and interoperability and combating common sea threats should be worked on. Anti-piracy and rescue operations are also important naval exercises and should be improved upon. AMAN 2023 has brought maritime security back to the agenda and Pakistan’s geostrategic position and access to the Arabian Sea make it critical for this discourse. BRI states through such ventures can also play an important role in Maritime Domain Awareness, an issue of importance to us. We are increasingly dependent on the sea for trade and the operationalization of ports is linked to our national security interest.