LAHORE-An event to launch various Malaysian beauty care products was organised by Bliss Beauty City at Emporium Mall Lahore, where the special guests were Ambassador of Malaysia Azhar Mazlan and Ms Emila Amani Lee.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Malaysia, said: “Malaysia and Pakistan have very close relations and we are working day and night to make them more stronger. We are working hard to further improve trade relations between Pakistan & Malaysia.” He also congratulated the company management for introducing new products to Bliss Beauty City. Speaking at the event, Irfan Faraz, CEO of the company, said that Bliss Beauty City is the addition of a new chapter in the beauty industry of Pakistan. He added that soon the company’s production line will also be established in Pakistan, providing quality and affordable products to women locally as well as employment to the people of Pakistan. Intan Azizan, COO of the company also spoke. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Malaysia also distributed certificates of recognition to the company employees.