QUETTA - Balochistan University’s Sub-Campus Mastung announced that those students applied for Pham-D morning and eve­ning self-finance programme for session fall 2022 which admission and entry test would be held on February 27, 2023, in the same varsity at 10am. Moreover, roll num­ber slips would be uploaded on UOBTS.UOB.EDU.PK till February 19, 2023, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. However, stu­dents will be allowed to enter the examination hall to show their roll number slips and original CNIC, it further said.