ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is going to start a massive anti-encroachment drive soon against the car showroom owners who park their vehicles on footpaths, right of way, causing a nuisance to the travelers. The authority in that regard has issued a final notice to the car dealers and showroom owners in different sectors of the city to remove encroachments otherwise the law will take its course, according to the CDA officials. The illegal encroachments had been hindering pedestrian movement in different sectors.

If the showrooms didn’t pay heed to the CDA directions and remove the encroachments, the Authority would launch a drive to remove them, they added. They said the decision was taken on the directions of Chairman CDA as the Authority received several complaints from the residents of different sectors of the federal capital. During the first phase, the sources said, the operation would be launched against the car dealers in sector F-10, F-11, G-8, and G-9. The authority has also asked the district administration to assist in the operation.

The officials said, during the operation, several illegally constructed ramps and illegal structures would be demolished while unattended parked vehicles of car motor dealers and showrooms in the public parking area would be shifted to relevant police stations. The officials said that due to encroachments made by the car dealers, the pedestrian movement was hindered, and the residents have to face difficulties in parking due to illegitimate ramps constructed by car dealers and showroom owners as well as illegal occupiers of footpaths and parking areas.