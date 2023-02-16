Share:

ISLAMABAD - After getting criticism over a decision to appoint a grade-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service as head of the Internal Accountability Board, the Chairman Capital Development Authority has decided to revise the composition of the said anti-graft body. Earlier, the said board was constituted with the approval of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal in which a grade-18 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Umber Gillani was made its head.

The board has seven members including Director General Law Naeem Dar, Director Procurement Syed Miskeen Kazmi, Director Technical Faisal Naeem, Director Security Syed Fatehul Mannan and Director Admin Faiz Ahmed Wattoo.

However, the decision did not go well as some of the senior officers objected over the move as how a junior officer can be made head of the forum which will have to do accountability of the whole organization having senior officers in grade-19 and 20. According to the sources after receiving resistance, Mr. Mengal has directed to reconstitute the board by appointing Umber Gillani as the board secretary instead of the head of the said board while Chairman himself or a senior member will be made board’s chairman.

A senior officer of the civic authority informed that as per new proposal, a post of the director discipline would be created and confidential cell will be placed under it, which is currently working under the Human Resource Directorate.

The confidential cell is the custodian of matters related to the disciplinary proceedings i.e. fact finding and formal inquiries against CDA officers and officials however its performance remained unsatisfactory in past as dozens of inquiries are pending from last many years until the active pursuance of incumbent Member Administration Amir Abbas Khan, who tried hard to streamline the subject in his tenure issued strict warnings to inquiry officers for inordinate delays in the conclusion of the proceedings.

Now, the internal accountability board will look after all the complaints received and ensure their quick disposal while its secretariat will also create a database for recordkeeping and their timely completion. The board had been constituted on “eliminating corruption and changing public perception towards the authority” and for expeditious disposal of complaints on the charge of inefficiency, misconduct and corruption as well as to ensure transparency in authority’s working. When contacted, CDA Spokesperson Syed Asif Shah said there is no final decision regarding re-composition of the board yet and such things remain under discussion for the betterment of the service delivery.

He said the internal accountability board is the first institution to strengthen internal accountability and it will conduct inquiries when any wrongdoing is reported.