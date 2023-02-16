Share:

Poor people in Pakistan will be better off if climate action is taken seriously. The Pakistani government is currently far behind other countries in taking climate action. Firstly, the shelter needs of the poor in cities like Karachi, Lahore, etc. are being disregarded. Instead, real estate businesses and housing schemes like Bahria are being promoted. The result is that the poor are left with no home while the rich consume a lot of space for their real estate enterprises. This not only leaves less space where poor people can buy land to build their houses, but it also has an adverse impact on the environment. Vertical growth could have left space where the government could build flats or cheap shelters for the poor. Moreover, when the poor can afford shelter near their workplace, they won’t need to commute from far-flung areas to the center of cities. This will also reduce the traffic on road.

Instead of expanding the roads, the government should try to expand the public transport network and make it so efficient that people prefer using it instead of using private vehicles. This will reduce the amount of smog and hazardous gases in the atmosphere. It is usually the poor who must face the brunt of heat waves as they cannot afford air conditioning, and many have to work in outdoor spaces for less than subsistence wages.

Finally, the government needs to generate funds for climate action. It can do this by expanding the tax base. The government should formalize the informal economy and tax agricultural income. Feudal lords with large land holdings are currently not paying any tax. The collected money can be used to give targeted subsidies to the poor and in reducing indirect taxes. Moreover, the government should force employers to give subsistence wages to people of all gender. Women should not be given less wages on the pretext that they are secondary earners. In addition, wages should be inflation-adjusted. This will help the poor adapt to climate change. When people don’t have to worry about basic needs and food all the time, then only they will be able to focus on existential threats like climate change.

HALEEMA SADIA,

Kallar syedan.