QUETTA - Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Imran Gachki said that the provincial government would address the con­cerns of students who were deprived of admissions in medical colleges.

He expressed these views while chairing review meeting regard­ing admission in medical college, on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo. The meeting was decided to form a committee for admission to review matters of students who were deprived of admission in medical col­leges in the academic year 2021-22.

The committee will include Chief Minister’s Coordinator Babar Yousafzai, representatives of the health department and former prin­cipal of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Shabir Ahmed Lehri, along­with student representatives.

The committee will formulate and submit its recommendations regard­ing eligibility and merit regarding admission criteria.

Health Secretary Saleh Muham­mad Nasir, Principal Bolan Medical College Zahir Khan Mandukhel and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.