LAHORE - On the direction of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naq­vi, special arrangements for the PSL security have been made and live monitoring of the matches being played in Multan is being made by the Safe City Authority in Lahore. Caretaker CM has directed to make surveil­lance of Multan and Rawal­pindi matches through Safe City Authority in Lahore. All the cameras of Multan and Rawalpindi have been linked with the Safe City Au­thority in Lahore through the latest network and cen­tral monitoring of PSL se­curity is being done. The monitoring of PSL routes of the three districts is being done on the digital wall of Safe City Authority Lahore. Surveillance and monitor­ing is being done through digital cameras regarding routes of players and spec­tators along with all areas surrounding the hotel and the stadium.