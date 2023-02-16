Share:

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam presided over an important meeting held at Regional Police Office Saidu Sharif to discuss issues concerning traffic management in the district of Swat. Arshad Khan, SP Traffic Warden Swat, briefed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Shah Jamil, Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed, and other administrative officers, as well as President Trade Union Abdul Rahim and Chairman Press Club Swat Shireenzada. During the meeting, the district’s traffic problems, particularly in Mingora, were discussed, and various suggestions were made.

Several important recommendations were made during the meeting, including the formation of a sub-committee. It was decided to register hand carts, allocate space, and remove hand carts from congested areas to improve road management. Given the growing number of rickshaws, it was decided to issue special number plates to registered rickshaws following permit limits and to close new registration until further recommendations from the sub-committee. The meeting also decided to prohibit the entry of cut and welded vehicles into Swat and to strictly enforce traffic rules.

The meeting also decided to expedite the construction of the Takhta Band bridge and to alleviate traffic congestion on the Fiza Gut Road and Kalam Road by contacting the appropriate provincial and federal institutions. The issue of illegal bus stops was also discussed at the meeting, and it was decided that action would be taken following court orders, and all illegal activities would be stopped.

C o m m i s s i o n e r Malakand Division Saqib Raza presided over the meeting and formed a sub-committee and issued orders to ensure implementation within ten days. The Commissioner, who presided over the meeting, stated that the Swat district administration should provide full support to the traffic police and the Regional Transport Authority.