QUETTA - Quetta Customs Field Enforce­ment Unit Rakhshan Division has recovered foreign goods of more than Rs40 million worth during the crackdown in different parts of the prov­ince, said the Customs official on Wednesday. Spokesperson Pakistan Customs Balochistan Dr Ata Baraich said that on the directives of the Chief Collector Customs Balochistan, Abdul Qadir Memon, the raiding team of Rakhshan Division seized a large number of tyres, blan­kets, cigarettes plastic shop­pers, plastic rope, and 20 thou­sand litres of foreign Iranian diesel being smuggled to rest of the country through different buses. “The value of the seized item is about more than Rs40 million,” the official added.