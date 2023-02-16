Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States of America Embassy in Pakistan regional deputy security Officer Kevin Sisbarro along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad on Wednesday where he met with Capital Police Officer Safe City Syed Fareed Shah.

CPO Safe City welcomed the delegation along with senior officials and briefed the delegation about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.

The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control center and the centralized system of the project including emergency control center, dispatch control center, e-challan system and “Pukar-15” helpline. They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars and monitoring systems.