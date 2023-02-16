Share:

SIALKOT - Digital Girdawari System will be started in Sialkot district from today. A comprehensive plan was formulate to deal with the pend­ing mutations.

Continuous monitoring of of­ficers and staff is being done to ensure revenue recovery as per targets.

These details were told by Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammed Iqbal during the briefing in the meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mah­mood Awan.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Revenue Officers of all four tehsils were also pres­ent in the meeting.

ADCR Muhammed Iqbal said that all 298 rural centres in the district are fully functional and most of the vacancies of Patwaris had been filled.

He said that in order to dispose of the pending cases in the rev­enue courts quickly, the officers had been instructed to sit in the courts regularly and issue their decisions in a timely manner.

Sialkot DC Adnan Mehmood Awan said that collection of gov­ernment dues was the most ba­sic responsibility of revenue of­ficers.

Officers and employees should perform their duties keeping their goals in front, he added.