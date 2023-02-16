Share:

SARGODHA - The Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department Sar­godha recovered Rs625 million as taxes during the first seven months of fis­cal years in the division. Talking to the media here on Wednesday, E&T Direc­tor Muhammad Mushtaq Afridi said that transfer of vehicles was being done again under the biomet­ric system in all four mo­tor branches. He said that ETOs, AETOs and inspec­tors of all four districts recovered the amount during the financial year from July 01, 2022 to January 31, 2023. He said the E&T department made recovery of Rs342.5 mil­lion in Sargodha district; Rs146.1 million in Khush­ab district; Rs76.9 million in Mianwali district and Rs59.4 million in Bhakkar district. The ETOs, AETOs and inspectors of all four districts were looking af­ter road checking and pro­fessional taxes, property taxes and other matters on a daily basis, he added.