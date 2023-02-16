Share:

ISLAMABAD - The electoral watchdog yesterday directed PTI chairman Imran Khan to submit a reply in the case regarding his removal from party leadership.

Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar said that the petitioner Advocate Muhammad Afaq Ahmed is not appearing before the commission due to his health, and the case should be dismissed for non-compliance owing to this reason. On it, ECP KP Member Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan directed the lawyer to share his arguments, saying that the commission will look into that matter.

Advocate Gohar said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the ECP from proceeding against the PTI chief. The court referred the matter to the full bench. The ECP member also asked to provide a copy of the petition filed in the LHC and added that the ruling seems to be to the extent of giving a declaration of disqualification. The ousted premier’s lawyer added that in the present case, the electoral watchdog has taken a suo motu, to which Justice (retd) Ikramullah replied that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has no such authority. The ECP, after hearing the matter, adjourned the hearing till March 7, directing PTI chief Imran to submit his reply in the case.

Meanwhile, the commission, in a matter related to the elections in two provinces, may approach court for reaching a conclusion. The session of the Election Commission of Pakistan had ended without any result and a consensus had reached to ask the court for direction. According to sources, the commission said it was not its authority to give the date of the polls.