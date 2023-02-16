Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday resumed hearing on a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking protective bail in the case pertaining to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

As Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh resumed hearing, Advocate Azhar Siddique submitted attorney to represent the former prime minister in the case. The lawyer told the judge that Mr Khan had full trust in the judiciary.

He said: “We may excuse from court if Imran Khan is not allowed to travel by the doctor”. Saying Mr Khan is head of the country’s largest political party, he said there were also threats to the life of the PTI chief.

He also hinted at submitting another plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case, adding: “We are ponding over two different aspects in the case”. After his arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm later today.

Mr Khan had filed the plea for protective bail after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled his bail in a case lodged against him over protesting outside the ECP office.

However, the high court conditioned the bail with the personal appearance of Mr Khan in the case and ordered him to appear before it until 9 am on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had remarked that the appellant should be presented before the court on a stretcher or in the ambulance until 8 pm, if necessary.

In the plea, Mr Khan stated that he was a law-abiding citizen and he wanted to surrender himself before the court. He wanted to file a fresh interim bail plea in the court, so protective bail should be granted to him, the plea added.

The plea further stated that Mr Khan had been nominated in the case to victimise him politically. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected the bail plea and had not given Mr Khan an exemption from appearing before the court on medical grounds, the plea stated.