Lahore - Stakeholders and experts have called for engaging the civil society to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) as it would strengthen the development processes at provincial and national levels in the country.

These views were expressed during an event of launch of spotlight report on SDGs held on ‘Engaging Civil Society in Decade of Action to Accelerate SDGs Implementation - Lessons from High Level Political Forum HLPF 2022 and Way Forward.’ The event was jointly organised by Council for Participatory Development (CPD), AwazCDS-Pakistan, and Pakistan Development Alliance here on Wednesday.

AwazCDS in collaboration with Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA) triggered its efforts to strengthen development processes at the national level especially after the presentation of Voluntary National Review Report (VNR) at High Level Political Forum 2022 by the United Nations. Both the organisations led the civil society engagement processes and produced spotlight report as well as voluntary local review report in 2022 which were also launched during the event.

The event was attended by youth, women, government representatives, academia, lawyers, media, CSO, representatives of human rights, child rights and status of women commission.

Mohammad Zia-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive Awaz CDS-Pakistan & National Chair PDA, said that civil society has done a lot of work in the implementation of SDGs and has aided in the improvement of overall situation in Pakistan. He highlighted the need of inclusion and participation of civil society representatives at the policy level as well as VNR report making process for depiction of real on ground situation and benefiting from the learning of such review reports.

Qaiser Rashid, Additional Secretary (Planning and Budget) School Education Department, Punjab, said that urban areas are more deprived in terms of schools availability than rural areas such as Afghan refugee areas and this issue needs focus. He also stressed on the important role of teachers in the education system.

PML-N Raheela Khadim Hussain highlighted the importance of SDGs saying SDGs are part of our constitution and lie within our outlined basic human rights before being part of the global agenda and hence we should put all resources to achieve these goals.

Norail Abbas, representative of persons with disabilities, said that our database is recorded by foreign sources such as World Bank but we need to design our own database so that we can have accurate facts and figures. She emphasized on the meaningful engagement of persons with disabilities, women and religious minorities to ensure no one is left behind to benefit from SDGs