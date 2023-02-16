Share:

Two suspects involved in F-9 Park rape case shot dead in police encounter in Islamabad.

As per details, police has gunned down two suspects on a check post in the federal capital.

ناکہ ڈی 12/ملزمان کی پولیس پر فائرنگ۔ مرنے والے حملہ آوروں کی شناخت ہوگئی۔ دونوں ملزمان سٹریٹ کرائم سمیت سنگین جرائم کی وارداتوں میں مطلوب تھے۔ ایک ملزم ڈکیتی کے دوران قتل میں اشتہاری تھا۔ دونوں ملزمان ایف نائن پارک میں لڑکی سے زیادتی کے وقوعہ میں بھی ملوث۔#ICTP #OPS — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2023

Upon completing investigation both the suspects were identified with the help of safe city cameras as two accused in the rape case of girl in F-9 park Islamabad.

The two suspects were involved in criminal activities since last eight years and one was accused of murder during a robbery.

Earlier, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified armed men in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday, when two unidentified men gang-raped a girl in a public park located in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Margalla police station, the victim said she was walking in the park with her friend when two armed men forced them into a thicket of trees at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The accused, according to the victim, separated her from her friend and beat her up to keep her quiet. Margalla police confirmed that a case had been registered while a special unit had started investigating the incident.