MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sharing obnoxious material through social media and harassing a family, here on Wednesday. According to official sources, Ibrar Hussain Shah, resident of Chunnian was harassing a family in Multan. Theteam of Cyber Crimes Wing of FIA led by Sub Inspector Nabeel Hussain and Assistant Sub Inspector Zeeshan Khan conducted a raid and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered a mobile phone from his possession. Further investigation was in progress.