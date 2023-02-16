Share:

President Alvi while addressing a summit, televised on PTV, stressed transparency in financial matters. What the ruling elite and powerful stakeholders of this country, including paid bureaucracy must realize is that instead of giving lectures and sermons, they need to be seen as role models, ensuring transparency and austerity, with no conflicts of interest and restrain themselves and their families from abusing state resources for personal benefit.

Strict financial discipline and respect for rule of law must start from the very top and only then will it trickle down. We need to emulate Quaid-e-Azam and adopt his austerity measures and vision in letter and spirit. MAJ was amongst the few, perhaps the only politician, who never exploited religion for political purposes, and he succeeded to achieve independence and carve out a separate country for the Muslim majority to live in peace and harmony with members of other faiths.

When a PM/President and other constitutional public office holders are seen regularizing their irregular constructions and real estate investments than there cannot be any impact on the sermons they give. Abuse of power and conflicts of interest of those holding powerful public offices has become routine in this country. Masses living from hand to mouth are expected to adopt austere measures and bear the brunt of excessive inflation and financial crunch.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Karachi.