ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him on various foreign policy issues facing the country including the financial issues being faced by the foreign ministry. According to the sources, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also discussed with the PM the invitation sent by the Indian government to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ conference being held in New Delhi in May. The foreign minister also apprised the prime minister about his meetings with various US and world leaders in Washington during a prayer breakfast hosted by the US president. Financial issues being faced by the foreign office were also discussed during the meeting. The prime minister assured that he would discuss the financial issue with the finance minister to get it resolved.