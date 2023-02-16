Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is embarking on a five-day official visit to Germany from today to attend Munich Security Conference-2023.

During the visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media. He will also hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers from around the world.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend the Munich Security Conference.

On the invitation of the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, the Foreign Minister will undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on Monday during which MoU will be signed for establishment of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Lithuania.

The Foreign Minister will hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart and the Speaker of Lithuanian Parliament.

In the last leg of his tour, the Foreign Minister will visit Hungary on Tuesday where he will hold official talks with his Hungarian counterpart.

The two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They will also sign two MoUs on bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and sports education and another one for cooperation between diplomatic academies of the two countries.