SWABI - Engro Corporation and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology have agreed to expand their collaboration and launch joint research projects. Ghias Khan, CEO of Engro Corporation led a six-member delegation to GIK Institute on Wednesday. Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector Administration and Finance, Prof Dr Mohammad Akbar, Pro-Rector Academics, deans, heads of departments, directors, and other officials met with the delegation.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation about the GIK Institute. They discussed in a meeting how the two organisations could benefit from each other’s experience and facilities while promoting research culture and academic activities in the best interests of the country and its people. Prof Akbar stated that the GIK Institute is ready to launch joint research projects and exchange information and technology, with a focus on introducing and utilising cutting-edge technology to achieve the desired results.