The term ‘Gordian knot’ dates back to Greek legends some 300 years BC. Nobody could figure out how the knot was made and how it could be opened. In the year 333 BC, it is said that Alexander the Great cut it before he travelled to Asia, and according to stories, it was said that the one who could cut the Gordian knot should rule the whole of Asia. Someone else was cleverer, finding out how the knot was made, and being able to untie it. Whether any of this is true or not, the term lives on to describe a problem so big, and so long-lasting that it can only be solved by bold and unorthodox actions. In our time, there are several Gordian knots that have lasted for too long, needing someone to find out what the reasons for them really are and solve them.

The Kashmir situation is one such Gordian knot, as well as the overall Pakistan-India relations. The Israel-Palestine relations are getting worse, especially for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. As always, it is not only the oppressed but also the oppressors that suffer in conflicts. Russia-Ukraine relations reached their lowest level when Russia a year ago invaded Ukraine, but a war-like situation had started a decade earlier in the east of Ukraine and in 2014 Crimea was annexed by Russia. The war rages, with an estimated one thousand casualties daily, and many injured, on both sides. There is an imminent Russian offensive. In the midst of the terror and war, the leaders in Russia, Ukraine, the USA, the EU, and NATO seem not to be in any hurry to begin peace talks and official negotiations.

In our region, Afghanistan has been at war or in war-like situations since the 1970s, with the Soviet invasion on the last day of 1979, pulling out in 1989, followed by civil war and turbulent local rule till 1996 when the Taliban took over till 2001. The West, led by the USA, invaded Afghanistan unjustifiably after the ‘9/11’ attacks on the Twin Towers in New York. The invasion, under peace-creation disguise, lasted for 20 years, till the Taliban came back into power in May-August 2021 till date, with meagre foreign support.

The sad conflicts in Afghanistan are not only caused by failures of the locals, but to a major extent by foreign countries, indeed the superpowers. Some experts say that there are forces that want to keep Afghanistan away from progress and development for decades to come. That sounds too cynical, but there may be truth to it, not only for Afghanistan but for many other countries and peoples in conflict. To cut or untie such Gordian knots, there is a need for new and unorthodox thinking. As for the Afghan situation, we have had many decades to think and act, alas, with worse than good results.

Professor Evelin Gerda Lindner, the founder of the network and interdisciplinary research area of Human Dignity and Humiliation Studies, says that sometimes conflicts go on for so long that people don’t quite remember why they are there, what the causes were decades or even centuries ago. There may have been reasons for the conflicts, but those reasons may not have any meaning today, and progress for all would be better if the Gordian knots were cut and untied. The conflicts I have mentioned above are such conflicts, and they may also be kept alive by outside forces, who may not have the interests of the affected people at heart.

Why can Pakistan and India not initiate talks about Kashmir, and let the Kashmiri people, too, have a major say over their land, whether it becomes one or two lands, with some form of union between them and with neighbours? Perhaps an international council could oversee the process and the initial decades of self-rule. And for the rest of the Sub-continent, why don’t India and Pakistan rather look for the progress and prosperity that friendly cooperation would lead to, not only for Pakistan but also for India, and for the brothers and sisters on both sides of the border?

We can blame the Brits for how they left the Subcontinent in 1947, and also for how the Brits and the international community neglected to allocate land to the Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948. The ‘two-state solution’ should have been established already at that time. Knowing history will shed light on the injustices that were done, but it will not solve the problems. To cut the Gordian knot, the parties, and all of us, need to think anew, not just keep repeating past mistakes, or even quoting UN resolutions and other agreements in favour of the oppressed, but leading to no action. Dreams, wishes, and rhetoric may include myths and unreal descriptions of the past and visions of freedom, sometimes not contributing to finding solutions but rather harnessing the fronts of disagreement. Alternatives must be considered creatively, putting aside all those things that didn’t work in the past. Then one might be on the way to cutting or untying the Gordian knots.

The Russia-Ukraine situation must also be considered anew. The Russian dreams about reviving a lost empire must be re-evaluated. The Russian understanding of democracy and cooperation with the West must be modernised and future-looking. Furthermore, the USA, the EU, and the West, including NATO, must relearn and reconsider their understanding of Russian history and the vast country’s future. Ukraine on its side must play a more independent role, not only be in the West’s pocket. Of course, Ukraine does not want to be under Russia. Yet, they also need to be realistic about developing cordial cooperation with Russia, after the war and as the war wounds heal. That is a tall order now, but there are long cultural and other ties between the two countries and the people. In the long run, there should be peaceful cooperation to benefit both countries, yes, even if Ukraine becomes a member, or a close associate, of the EU. Russia on its side may in the not-too-distant future also develop closer ties with the EU, and it should cooperate with European countries for the development of democratic institutions. In many ways, Russia is dependent on the West, but also the West is dependent on closer cooperation with Russia, which is so rich in natural resources. Today, we see all this as an unrealistic and Gordian knot that is close to impossible to open.

In future, it is important that we realise that the US will not be the only superpower, with China challenging it in trade and even militarily in South Asia. Russia is still a major military power, indeed as for nuclear weapons. Other regional powers will emerge, such as, for example, those in Central Asia. It is important that all countries, indeed the 30 NATO members, consider the role of military leadership in future. We ought to have reached a new thinking where social, cultural and political development is seen as more important than old-fashioned military and economic leadership.

The old growth paradigms have placed the world in difficulties for climate change, sustainable environmental stewardship, human development, and greater equality between people and countries. The role of the nation-state, as we understand it, might be challenged as it is often not promoting peace, cooperation and development. These are some of the broader Gordian knots to cut and untie. Alas, we are still mostly stuck in old ways. Again, I place my trust in young people to think anew and do better than we who are getting on in age have done.