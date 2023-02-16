Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday dismissed as infructuous the appeals of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Punjab Assembly who had defected from the party.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah, heard the case. Punjab Assembly elections were also discussed during the course of proceedings while hearing the appeals of defecting and dissenting PTI members.

The Chief Justice, addressing the Director General (DG) Law Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), said the Election Commission might have been ordered by the Lahore High Court regarding the Punjab Assembly elections. He asked what was the Election Commission doing now after the order of the high court ?

The DG Law responded that the Election Commission had consulted the Governor of Punjab on Tuesday. The minutes of the meeting with the Governor had not been received as yet, he added. He said that the Governor Punjab would probably adopt the legal course on the issue.

Upon this, the chief justice asked why was the commission consulting the governor for the election date?

Justice Ayesha asked why the ECP did need consultation for holding elections.

Justice Athar Minallah said that perhaps the high court had ordered the Election Commissioner to consult the Governor. The Chief Justice said that if there was an order of the high court, then the Election Commission should consult.

‘Lahore High Court ’

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday sought a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others about progress made in announcement of a date for general election in the province till February 23. Justice Jawad Hassan passed the orders while hearing a contempt petition, filed by one Munir Ahmad, against the Punjab governor, the chief election commissioner (CEC) and others for not announcing the date for the general election in the province despite a court order. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the court had ordered the ECP to announce a date for general election in the province after holding consultations with the Punjab governor. He submitted that the respondents failed to comply with the court directions in true perspective. He pleaded with the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents for not complying with the court orders. However, an additional attorney general apprised the court that the ECP was holding meetings on a day-to-day basis for consultation with the Punjab governor, as per the court order, and even today (Wednesday), a meeting was held in that regard. At this, the court referred to the statement of the additional attorney general and asked the petitioner’s counsel what was contemptuous in the matter adding that the order was passed on February 10.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that he would obtain fresh instructions from his client in order to further assist the court.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 23 and directed the respondents to submit a report about progress made in the matter so far, till the next date of hearing, while issuing notices.