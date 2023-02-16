Share:

With the changing dynamics of climate change, all forms of living in our ecosystem - humans, animals, and plants are at greater risk of being affected. The increase in Carbon emissions is posing a threat to the environment enhancing the risks of food insecurity, rise in sea levels, and depletion of the Ozone layer. It is perplexing that the biggest contributor to carbon emissions is neither industries nor transportation, but in actuality, it is the building sector.

Conventional types of construction use excessive water and electricity consumption and inorganic compounds which contribute to the generation of carbon emissions whereas green buildings use less energy, water, and natural resources and create less waste. Green buildings incorporate the use of Volatile.

Organic Compounds VOCs in commercial and domestic buildings, making furniture from post-industrial aluminum waste, use of glass for daylight to save electricity, use of solar thermal panels, and orienting the building for maximum sunlight. Such practices will not only consume fewer resources but would benefit future generations as well. Green buildings do not cost more than conventional buildings.

To overcome the energy crisis and fuel dependency, Pakistan needs to introduce green buildings swiftly across the country. Recently, several foreign companies promulgated to shut down their production plants in Pakistan amid the soaring electricity and energy crisis. Making the country’s infrastructure green will attract foreign investors too. It can create employment opportunities and support the crippling economy.

It is worth noting that the government has introduced green building codes, but no effective implementation or progress has been made so far. The Green model can be fruitful if implemented effectively with the endorsement of the government.

SHAHID ULLAH KHAN TATOR,

Dera Ismail Khan.