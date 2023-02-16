Share:

M Z Faisal - “i have a dream that one day this nation will rise and live up to its faith that all men were created equal.” “and i have a dream that sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of brotherhood.” in 1963, Martin luther King saw this dream for his fellow “coloured” people. Forty-eight years later, his dream became reality with the election of the United States’ first African-american president, Obama. it is said that one must dream big because dreams sow the seeds of desires, hopes, and aspirations. However, at no point in time through the course of my adult, professional life, could i dream of pakistan wielding veto power in the national security council, or presiding over the G-20 conference, or hosting the Olympics and winning a number of gold medals.

i have dreamt of a pakistan where there will be dignified access to bread, shelter, education, and justice for every single pakistani — irrespective of caste, colour, gender, or social status. not that my vision is inhibited, or my thoughts imprisoned that i cannot carve out a starry dream for my country but the shrinking USd $3.6 billion reserves and alarming two percent projected Gdp growth greatly limit my fantasised visions for the country and pushes me to think with the mind of a “realist.”

With the below-poverty line figure standing at around 45 million, the homeless population figure standing at 20 million, the malnourished children figure standing at 10 million, and the number of school-deprived children standing at 22.8 million, what good is there for my eyes to fill the bleak canvas with bright colours? pakistan’s human development index stands at 161 out of 192 countries and unemployment at 4.51 million people with a demographic youth bulge at 64 percent below the age of 30 years; which prospects and dreams are we going to provide to fill their young, ambitious eyes and fragile hearts with hope? why should i not cry and ask how a country that neighbours two giant economies — the second largest economy of the world, China, in the north, and the fifth largest economy, india, in the East — could reach such an economic low? How come a country that was once known as the world’s food basket fail to feed its own people? why, after building the world’s largest earth and rock-filled dam, the Tarbela, and the sixth-largest dam, Mangla dam, have we failed to build any other notable dam in the last 40 years? why, despite the breath-taking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, did we fail to capture a share in the reportedly USd 1.3 trillion tourism industry? why could not a country with over a thousand kilometres of virgin coastline develop its blue economy and harness marine resources for economic growth, and how did its fleet size shrink to 13 vessels? Where has the golden period of our pia gone that once carried the national emblem to fly “great people” to a record number of countries? Why is the fifth most populous country in the world with over 230 million people failing to produce one credible world-class athlete, boxer, golfer, or swimmer?

what is it about these developed countries that we have radically missed out? Most pakistanis know the answer for it is too visible to be obscured. Fundamentally, after the early departure of our visionary Quaid, the nation became engulfed in the dirty game of power politics where power was bought or facilitated, and politics was twisted in self-interest. according to US author Edward Ebby, power attracts the worst and corrupts the best and this seems especially true for our environment. The power struggle in pakistan led to dishonesty and self-interest which then seeped into the nation’s societal behaviour, causing the destruction of most state organs and institutes. This hunger for power and authority in self-interest is one core factor that became the root cause for other evils in our society such as illiteracy, corruption, injustice, a feudal mindset, and sectarianism leading to pakistan’s erosion and decay.

The time has come for pakistan to wake up as one nation for it is now or never. it is not the time to ask ourselves, “Shall i rise?” but bring this determination in ourselves that God willing, “i Shall rise!” and we can rise surely if we put national interests above our self-interests and inculcate sincerity with the country. in these challenging times, we need to seek allah’s forgiveness and adopt the Quaid’s slogan of “Unity, Faith, and discipline.” let us not wait for others to tell us what to do but start doing what we think will take the nation a notch higher toward progression. Even if it is a journey of a thousand miles, we must take the first step with courage, hope, and faith in allah’s mercy. –Air Vice Marshal MZ Faisal is Director Warfare and Aerospace at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, Pakistan. He may be reached at info@casslhr.com