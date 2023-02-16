Share:

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the officers and officials posted at the border posts are the Mujahideen of the nation who are fighting on the front line against terrorists and anti-social elements. IG Punjab said that thanks to these brave soldiers of Punjab Police by which we and citizens sleep peacefully in their homes, so the services of these brave soldiers are priceless. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the retreat of the terror­ists who attacked the Makarwal Mianwali police station is not only the success of the Punjab Police but also the success of the entire nation, which has given a clear message to the terrorists that the po­licemen are alert and ready at all times to protect their citizens. He said that the passion, bravery and sense of duty of Mianwali police Ghazis is an example to be emulated for the entire force, which has been appreciated at all national and public places. IG Punjab encouraged the officials posted at the border posts and said, “Promise me that you re­pulse the terrorist attacks and will not let them go back alive.” He said that as many heads of terrorists you will give to me, the bigger rewards await you.

IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel posted at border check posts, guarding foreign nationals and sensitive places are our pride and precious asset of the nation, and all possible steps will be taken to encourage them. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all the units including Police, CTD, Special Branch, PHP, SPU should complete the mission of hunting the target by obtaining secret information in advance. IG Punjab emphasized that the system of obtaining secret information in advance should be made more efficient along with the performance of duties by being on high alert. Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible resources including modern weapons, snipers, lights and internet are being en­sured at the border check posts so that the officials can perform their duties in a better environment. He expressed these views today while encourag­ing the officials posted at the border check posts of the province at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab said that to appreciate the services of the person­nel posted at the border check posts, they have been invited to the Central Police Office as heroes today and the purpose of calling them is to review various issues to strengthen the working, including comprehensive intelligence and creating a net­work of speedy transmission of information and other countermeasures are to be formulated. IG Punjab said that I often talk to the officials posted at the border check posts through telephone calls to keep their morale high. He said that in the re­cent wave of terrorism, the role of checkpoints and riverine check posts in border districts is of special importance, so the officers and personnel posted at these checkpoints should be more diligent, en­thusiastic and alert to perform their duties and spare no effort to keep province as well as country safe. On this occasion, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Head­quarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi along with other officers were also present.