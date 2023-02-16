Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill seeking acquittal in the sedition case, till Thursday.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea of the accused against the decision of the Additional Sessions Court of rejecting his acquittal request.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice asked the petitioner’s lawyer whether the grounds presented by them were sufficient to approve the acquittal plea.

The lawyer said his client was first arrested and then the sedition case was registered against him. He also gave references to the decisions of various courts in similar matters.

The chief justice observed that the trial should be completed first, noting that there was no sequence in the case filed by the petitioner.

At this, the petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to grant him some time so that he could rectify the petition. The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till Thursday.