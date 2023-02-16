Share:

Islamabad finds itself in a race against time to get the IMF programme approved. Virtual talks with the IMF were resumed on Tuesday as the government responded to the draft of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) that was shared by the international lender. This essentially signals the intent of Islamabad to implement the conditions that have been outlined by the IMF. In addition to this, the government is also processing prior actions and commitments with the IMF to wrap up the pending process.

As per reports, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had already approved revisions in electricity and tariffs in addition to enhancing funding for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to adjust for inflation. The remaining adjustments will be presented in the form of a tax amendment bill in both houses of parliament. Holding sessions in the upper and lower houses was not part of the initial plan until President Arif Alvi refused to approve the ordinance and advised the finance minister to take parliament into confidence over the Rs170 billion in new taxes that are being levied.

It is confusing why President Alvi refused to sign the ordinance considering how he holds the record for the highest number of approved ordinances in our history. This newfound concern for parliamentary procedures is hard to justify given how exceptional and dire the circumstances are for the country.

Nevertheless, the government has to do whatever it takes to unlock the IMF tranche. The FBR has already issued SRO178 to enhance a federal excise duty on locally manufactured cigarettes which would generate up to Rs 60 billion in taxes on tobacco products and the Finance Division issued a notification increasing the GST by one point to 18 percent. These measures will raise Rs 115 billion out of the required Rs 170 billion, so the deficit will be covered through an increase in excise duty on airline tickets, and sugary drinks and an increase in withholding tax rates. Taken altogether, these are really tough measures that will severely burden the population, but given how poorly affairs have been handled, there is no other option but to swallow the bitter pill.