Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has appointed former MNA Aftab Siddiqui as the new Karachi chapter president.

The former prime minister Imran Khan announced the decision while chairing the PTI Karachi chapter leadership meeting ahead of by-polls on nine Karachi NA seats scheduled for March 16.

Imran Khan removed Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar and appointed him as a member of the economic team of the party.

Furthermore, The PTI chief also nominated Khurram Sher Zaman as a member of the Central Executive Committee.

The development came after PTI suffered defeat in Karachi local government elections held in January this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections will be held in nine constituencies of Karachi on March 16.