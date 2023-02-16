Share:

Peshawar - Himayatullah Khan, KP Caretaker CM’s Advisor on Finance and Energy, on Wednesday called on Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan and discussed various issues related to resolving financial problems faced by the province.

The discussions focused on ensuring better financial management and promoting better governance in the province.

The Caretaker Chief Minister stressed the importance of promoting austerity measures and wise use of available resources as priorities of the provincial government.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that efforts would be made to solve the financial problems of the province connected with the federation and to get the constitutional rights of the province.

In a separate meeting, the newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Akhtar Hayat Khan also met with the Caretaker Chief Minister.

The discussion focused on the law and order situation in the province and ways to improve the overall security situation and strengthen the police force.

The Caretaker Chief Minister congratulated and extended best wishes to Haimayatullah Khan and Akhtar Hayat Khan for assuming the new responsibilities. IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan discussed with the Caretaker CM maintenance of peace in the province and matters pertaining to police force.

During the meeting the IGP said that KP police was always ready to cope with militancy. He assured that the police jawans had professional exuberance and “will protect human lives and property at all cost.”

Akhtar Hayat also forwarded recommendations for introducing reforms in police force as per requirement of the current technology based era and to deal with confronted challenges.

The KP CM on the occasion appreciated the role of police force for maintaining sustainable peace and assured full support of the provincial caretaker government