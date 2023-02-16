Share:

Peshawar - The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imdadullah Bosal has emphasised the importance of all stakeholders working together to eradicate the polio virus from the last endemic region and protect children from permanent disabilities.

He made the remarks while chairing the first meeting of the Provincial Task Force (PTF) for polio eradication here Wednesday at his Civil Secretariat office.

Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs, Secretary of Information, Secretary of Health, Pak Army and Police Department representatives, Additional Secretary of Health for Polio Eradication / Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa The meeting was attended by Asif Rahim, Deputy Coordinator EOC, Zeeshan Khan, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director EPI, Senior Consultant CDC, Dr Rana Safdar, National N Stop Brig ® Soomro, and Team Leads UNICEF & WHO. Virtually all divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated in the forum.

According to the Chief Secretary, each round of anti- polio campaigns requires a significant amount of effort, coordination, and resources, and it is critical to ensure that all of these efforts are used and benefited optimally by establishing a strict monitoring and accountability system at all levels.

He thanked all of the partners and the Provincial Emergency Operations Center for their continued efforts in containing the virus’s spread to other districts and stated that the provincial government will continue to support polio eradication efforts until the goal is reached.

Earlier, Asif Rahim, Additional Secretary Health (polio eradication)/Coordinator EOC, briefed the forum in detail on the ongoing February round of anti- polio campaign in the province, epidemiology and surveillance updates, updated status of environmental sites, campaign performance in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intensified extended outreach activities (EOAs), and new interventions adopted by provincial EOC to achieve the desired results in terms of improved reporting from field and coverage of missed children.

He also informed the forum about the new interventions, such as the ring strategy implemented in South Waziristan’s Mehsud belt, the new campaign modality three plus two based on the ground situation, Extended outreach activities (EOAs), positive environmental sites, mop-ups, streamlining reporting, presence, and corrective actions by campaign monitors.

The forum discussed the difficulties in reaching remote and high-risk areas of the province and devised a strategy to overcome these difficulties. It was also emphasised that better coordination and collaboration among the various stakeholders involved in the polio eradication campaign be established, as well as the development of a plan to strengthen partnerships and communication among them.