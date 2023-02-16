LAHORE: - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore Police has always played a pivotal role to promote International sports and cultural activities in the country by providing foolproof security to these events. “We are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players, Officials as well as spectators of the Eighth Edition of World class Pakistan Super League T-20 cricket series with an even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones,” Bilal Siddique Kamyana added. Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the 09 matches of PSL Eight T-20 cricket series including the finale to be held in Lahore from February 26 till March 19 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
OUR STAFF REPORT
February 16, 2023
