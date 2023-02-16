Share:

LAHORE: - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore Po­lice has always played a pivotal role to promote International sports and cultural activities in the coun­try by providing foolproof secu­rity to these events. “We are all set to provide complete protec­tion to the visiting national and international players, Officials as well as spectators of the Eighth Edition of World class Pakistan Super League T-20 cricket series with an even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones,” Bilal Siddique Ka­myana added. Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive secu­rity plan for the 09 matches of PSL Eight T-20 cricket series including the finale to be held in Lahore from February 26 till March 19 at Gad­dafi Stadium Lahore.