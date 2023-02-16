Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched the ‘zero waste’ campaign, titled ‘Mera Sohna La­hore’, here on Wednes­day. Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa and LWMC Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din for­mally inaugurated the campaign at Charing Cross. The LWMC also issued a 10-day work­ing plan, according to which special cleanli­ness arrangements would be made across the city. All nine towns of the city would be made waste free, one after the other, they said. The commission­er said that the LWMC management had taken an initiative to ensure ‘zero waste’ at the hotspots of the city to improve and main­tain the city aesthetics. During the campaign, special cleanliness ac­tivities, besides routine waste collection, would be ensured. Special fo­cus of zero waste drive would be on open plot clearance, open heaps clearance, roadsides scrapping, gully grating cleanliness and sprin­kling on roads.