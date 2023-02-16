LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched the ‘zero waste’ campaign, titled ‘Mera Sohna Lahore’, here on Wednesday. Commissioner Lahore Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din formally inaugurated the campaign at Charing Cross. The LWMC also issued a 10-day working plan, according to which special cleanliness arrangements would be made across the city. All nine towns of the city would be made waste free, one after the other, they said. The commissioner said that the LWMC management had taken an initiative to ensure ‘zero waste’ at the hotspots of the city to improve and maintain the city aesthetics. During the campaign, special cleanliness activities, besides routine waste collection, would be ensured. Special focus of zero waste drive would be on open plot clearance, open heaps clearance, roadsides scrapping, gully grating cleanliness and sprinkling on roads.
Agencies
February 16, 2023
