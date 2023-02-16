Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain/light snowfall is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and Dir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore fifteen, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar fourteen, Quetta and Muzaffarabad eight, Gilgit six and Murree two degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramula, Leh and Shopian while dry in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Baramula and Pulwama two degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus seven, Anantnag and Shopian three degree centigrade.