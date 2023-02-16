Share:

SARGODHA - A man was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists at Chak No113-SB in the ju­risdiction of Atta Shaheed Police on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said Liaqat Ali of 113-SB was present in his Dera with his guests when the accused shot him dead, and fled away. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital. The police had started investigation besides finding out reasons of the murder, the spokes­person added.

TRAFFIC POLICE ORGANISES WORKSHOP

Sargodha Traffic Police (STP) on Wednesday ar­ranged a day-long work­shop for Faisalabad Electric­ity Supply Company (FESCO) employees here at police lines on Wednesday. The event aimed at creating awareness among FESCO drivers about traffic rules and safety mea­sures required to prevent increasing number of road accidents. STP’s education Wing Incharge Sajid Sindhu delivered a lecture on traffic rules and stressed upon the participants to follow best practices to bring down the accidents ratio.