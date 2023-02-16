SARGODHA - A man was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists at Chak No113-SB in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said Liaqat Ali of 113-SB was present in his Dera with his guests when the accused shot him dead, and fled away. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital. The police had started investigation besides finding out reasons of the murder, the spokesperson added.
TRAFFIC POLICE ORGANISES WORKSHOP
Sargodha Traffic Police (STP) on Wednesday arranged a day-long workshop for Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) employees here at police lines on Wednesday. The event aimed at creating awareness among FESCO drivers about traffic rules and safety measures required to prevent increasing number of road accidents. STP’s education Wing Incharge Sajid Sindhu delivered a lecture on traffic rules and stressed upon the participants to follow best practices to bring down the accidents ratio.