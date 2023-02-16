Share:

PML-N Chief Organiser chairs meeting of party’s youth wing | Meets party leaders from different districts

LAHORE - As part of the party’s reorganization move, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday chaired a meeting of the party’s young leaders from Punjab at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town here.

In the meeting, the organizational structure of the youth wing and that of the social media was reviewed while the problems faced by the youth and suggestions for their solution were considered. Maryam Nawaz also consulted party men about youth policy and said that the party’s priorities for youth development and nation building could not be implemented unless the youth participate in this process. She noted that majority of the population in Pakistan at present consisted of youth which made 68 percent of the total population. “This is a rare opportunity for Pakistan to rise”, she said, adding that the PML-N had always given priority to the education, development, health, and employment of the youth. “In the past too, the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme, Prime Minister Youth Program and employment projects were started, besides free education and scholarships for brilliant and poor students to enable them study within and outside the country. By giving them laptops, they were attracted to modern technology to become a part of the coming revolution in the IT sector and lead Pakistan to progress in this modern sector like its neighbors and other countries of the world”, she said while addressing the party workers.

She urged the youth to excel in the fields of IT and e-commerce. She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched an interest-free loan scheme for the youth on easy terms, in which the youth were being encouraged in IT and e-commerce sectors. “Youth can benefit from this scheme by starting a new business or expanding the existing business”, she said, adding that agriculture sector had also been included in this scheme so that the youth of rural areas could also benefit from it. She said that equal quotas had been given to women under this scheme so that young girls and women could also become economically independent. Maryam Nawaz said that the youth will be brought forward in the party. “We will remove the weaknesses in the organizational structure and make it functional and dynamic across the country”. She told the gathering that a former MNA Ashiq Hussain Qureshi had been appointed as the coordinator of party Punjab Youth wing. She hoped that the present team will revive the youth wing of the party with a new vigor. She emphasized that social media should be used to create a positive and healthy tradition of unity, consensus and political dialogue in the society. “The abuse of the opponents should be countered with facts, arguments and civility”, she added.

Meanwhile, party leaders from different districts called on Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday. Among those who met the party’s chief organizer included former Member of National Assembly Obaidullah Khan Shadikhel, former Minister Amanatullah Khan Shadikhel, President of Muslim League (N) Mianwali, former Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Feroze Joya and former Member of Provincial Assembly from Mianwali Ali Haider Noor Khan. In the meeting, the current political situation of the country and important issues including party organization were discussed.

Separately, the PML-N Balochistan President Jafar Khan Mandukhel met Maryam Nawaz and discussed issues related to the organization of party in the province. Maryam Nawaz congratulated Jafar Khan Mandukhel on his new responsibility in the party and expressed good wishes for him. Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Shanza Fatima Khawaja also met Maryam Nawaz Sharifseparately. Shanza briefed the party’s chief organizer about the measures taken regarding the youth. She informed that 70,000 applications had been received so far in the youth loan scheme.