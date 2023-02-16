Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday came down hard on the PDM leaders and their alleged handlers for what he said plunging the country into the worst crisis through their flawed and wrong policies and self-centered approach to squash their billions of corruption cases instead of taking any remedial measure to fix the economy and ease the public’s woes.

Addressing the party workers and supporters through video link, the PTI chairman said that the imported government of crooks neither had any plan and roadmap to get the country out of the prevailing untold crises nor they had the ability to do so. He reiterated that the free, fair and transparent elections were the sole solution to steer the country out of the quagmire, because only a government holding public mandate can take difficult decisions to end crises. “The new government cannot resolve the issues. Economic stability is impossible without political stability,” he added.

Imran Khan said that he had informed Qamar Javed Bajwa that the gang of thieves could not control the situation, but he did nothing in this regard rather he recently admitted that Imran Khan was dangerous for the country.

The PTI chairman stated that Bajwa should see the situation as the imported government brought the booming economy to its knees, which was evident because they did no good for the country during their 30 years rule but merely focusing on amassing wealth through loot and plunder. He criticised that the ‘gang of thieves’ were imposed on the country which prioritised the dissolution of their corruption cases and targeted PTI leaders.

Lashing out at the government, PTI chief said that the mini budget would open a floodgate of inflation that would further compound the miseries of countrymen by imposing new taxes. He warned the nation of bracing for another wave of inflation after the mini-budget. Imran said that his party will oppose the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the Senate.