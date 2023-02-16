Share:

LAHORE - Taking action on the mob lynching inquiry report, the Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday removed DPO Nankana Sahib from his post and di­rected early completion of the trial. The chief minister received the inquiry report of the tragic incident on Wednesday that occurred in the Nankana Sahib district couple of weeks back. The inquiry was conducted by a three-member committee led by Addl IG Zulfiqar Hameed with two DIGs also included in the team. The chief minister immediately removed DPO Nankana Sahib from the post consid­ering the inquiry report. According to the sources, action would also be taken against other responsible per­sons for the incident in the inquiry report. The caretaker chief minister directed all resources to com­plete the trial as soon as possible. Mean­whike, caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has abolished the burial charges of 10,000 rupees for indigent persons in model grave­yards while chairing a meeting to review issues of Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority at his office on Wednesday.