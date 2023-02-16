Share:

KARACHI-A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party led by Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others as both the parties discussed matters related delimitations in Karachi.

In the meeting held at the MQM-P headquarter in Bahadurabad, a detailed discussion was held regarding the overall political situation of the country, matters of mutual interest, problems of Karachi and the recent local elections and delimitations. During the meeting, Senior Deputy Convenors Dr. Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal, Maritimes Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari, Deputy Convenors Anees Qaimkhani, Khawaja Izharul Hasan and member of the Rabita Committee were also present.

While the PPP delegation also comprised of Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Shahzad Memon After the meeting, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal and the PPP delegation held a presser and former said that the provincial government had issued a letter to correct but the Election Commission did not accept it.

“If MQM Pakistan had gone to the election based on these fake constituencies, our position would have been proved wrong,” Kamal said. He hoped that that soon the provincial government will increase number of UCs in Karachi. The MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener said that creating new USCs was the prerogative of the provincial government. “The call for a sit-in is still in place, we don’t want to be a part of the Sindh government, we have to do everything possible to solve the problems of the people,” he added.

On the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the provincial government had issued a letter to the ECP but it was turned down. “Our ongoing negotiations with the MQM-P are going for the past several months in a positive direction,” he said and added that the legal proceedings related to new delimitations and new UCs will be completed soon.