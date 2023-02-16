Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 28 suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced suspects, Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Latif, Irfan, Muhammad Arshad, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Usman and others amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted an application and stated that the suspects were involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy. He informed that during the preliminary investigation, police had made arrests of another 28 people. He pleaded with the court to grant permission for the identification parade of the suspects. At this, the court granted permission for identification parade and sent the suspects to jail on 14-day judicial remand for the purpose. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already sent six suspects to jail for identification parade in connection with the case.