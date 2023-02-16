Share:

The Normalisation Committee of the Pakistan Football Federation is heading towards Elections as per the key mandate given by FIFA, the concerned clubs have been requested to submit the requisite documents online on the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) programme before the 26th of February.

Soon after the completion of the above-cited process, a special Election Cell will be established in FIFA House, Lahore. A full-time office with professional and independent staff will assess the status of documents in collaboration with PFC.

Sharing his views, Chairman PFF NC Haroon Malik said: "We are heading fast towards the transparent elections, afterwards physical scrutiny of clubs will help as a key factor for this process. We want to assure that all stakeholders get equal opportunities to be a part of the election process."