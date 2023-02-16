Share:

Punjab Board of Revenue on Wednesday notified the suspension of the notification granting the status of division to Gujrat until the election was held.

Punjab caretaker government had granted the permission to suspend the notifications granting the status of tehsil to Tala Gang, Kot Addu, and Wazirabad, and the district to Murree.

Earlier, the government had annulled a notification granting the status of the district to Taunsa Sharif. Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had accorded approval to grant the status of the district to Taunsa Sharif and division to Gujrat, his hometown.