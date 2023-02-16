Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Thursday that Imran Khan, unlike Nawaz Sharif did not leave the country by making a fake medical report.

While addressing the media, the PTI leader said, “The devotees of the PDM-led government should be ashamed, their runaway leader has not been able to submit the medical report in the court.”

Mr Cheema slammed the government for not being able to provide relief to the nation. He added, “The PDM-led government only focused on getting themselves out of court cases, and at the time of taking NROs, they all were united and as of now they claim that they have no part of the government.”

He also mentioned that they have talked about PTI Chief Imran Khan’s health sarcastically.

Omar Cheema also said, “This group of looters has been forced on Pakistan, the whole nation knows PML-N and PPP, all are mafias. Even PML-N members themselves have been demanding to remove Ishaq Dar from the party.”

He went on to claim, “The PML-N resorted to the tactics of scrubbing the evidence regarding the JIT, and later on request the court to take notice of the matter.”