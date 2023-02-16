Share:

LAHORE - The Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo (PPE) kicked off at the Lahore Expo Centre on Wednesday. With the support of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), the Prime Event Managmnet is organising the mega pharma event that is being participated by over 100 companies including few foreign companies. This is the second pharma expo in Lahore after Covid-19 pandemic. Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baker, Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Tawab, CEO Shazo Group Mian Asad Shujaur Rahman and Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi cut the ribbon and inaugurated the exhibition. The representatives of companies participating in the exhibition were also present on the occasion. Kamran Abbasi, the organiser of the exhibition, gave the chief guest a tour of the stalls. Ambassador of Ethiopia Jamal Baker appreciated the quality of Pakistani products especially medicines and equipment besides the efforts of the organisers. Speaking to the media, Ethiopian ambassador, who was the chief guest, said Pakistan is not only considered very important country in the Islamic world but the South Asian nation is also renowned for top quality medical products being produced by its pharmaceutical industry. He further said African countries including Ethiopia are good markets for Pakistani pharmaceuticals companies.