LAHORE - Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 114 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to their sacred shrine, Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district. Talking to group of the Hindu pilgrims, Charge d’ Affaires at the High Commission, Salman Sharif said Pakistan is committed to preserve the sacred religious sites and provide all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths. A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year to attend various religious festivals. Pakistan High Commission is also issuing visas to a large number of Indian Hindus on regular basis to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.