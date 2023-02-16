Share:

To put on a corset properly is as much of

an art as to make a corset properly.

–Anna Held

The corset comes with a controversial history. It has been argued that there was no one single experience of wearing a corset throughout the 16 and 20 Centuries. The garment first appeared in 1600 BC and began as a close-fitting sleeveless bodice. It evolved into an undergarment which was either made out of whalebone or steel and was intended to encircle the ribs and compress the natural waist. In the 400 years it was used, the shape of the corset evolved and the idea of maintaining the body’s distinctive silhouette remained. There were discussions about it being detrimental to women’s health in the 19 century and some doctors blamed the garment for incurring respiratory diseases, causing deformity in the ribs, damage to the internal organs, birth defects and miscarriages. However, they thrived as a fashion statement to this date as well.