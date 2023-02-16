Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday requested the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to not contest by-election.

Sources privy to the development said that the PDM contacted the MQM-P leadership and appealed not to contest by-elections.

MQM-P sought time to consult the party’s Rabita Committee and said the situation in different in both Punjab and Sindh and the committee will review the matter.

The MQM-P leadership further said that the decision will be taken keeping in view the ground realities, adding that the party had recently boycotted local body election.

It should be noted that the coalition parties had decided against participating in by-election and in this regard, PPP and PML-N have directed their candidates to withdraw nomination papers.